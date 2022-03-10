Deployed personnel are greeted by fellow squadron and Team Dover members at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Team Dover members returned to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7449425
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-BO262-1022
|Resolution:
|4168x3236
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
