Deployed personnel are greeted by fellow squadron and Team Dover members at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Team Dover members returned to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7449425 VIRIN: 221003-F-BO262-1022 Resolution: 4168x3236 Size: 1.44 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.