Pictures of fallen members are displayed during the 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, September 29, 2022. The memorial commemorated fallen Veteran members and the impact they had on the JBSA-Randolph American Indian Heritage Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7449017
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-RI984-0056
|Resolution:
|5218x3472
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
