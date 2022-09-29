Pictures of fallen members are displayed during the 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, September 29, 2022. The memorial commemorated fallen Veteran members and the impact they had on the JBSA-Randolph American Indian Heritage Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 12:22 Photo ID: 7449017 VIRIN: 220929-F-RI984-0056 Resolution: 5218x3472 Size: 1.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.