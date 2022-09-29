Chayton Hoskins, Greater Promise for American Indians performer, dances for an audience during the 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, September 29, 2022. Traditional dancers wear a headdress made of porcupine and deer hair and carry a wing fan while performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
