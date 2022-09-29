Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day [Image 4 of 7]

    6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tahlula Screamingeagle, Greater Promise for American Indians dancer, performs in a jingle dress during the 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, September 29, 2022. A jingle dress is decorated with rolled can lids that are hung by ribbon placed closely together to make a rain-like sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7449015
    VIRIN: 220929-F-RI984-0028
    Resolution: 5189x3919
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas American Indian Heritage Day
    American Indian Dance Exhibition

