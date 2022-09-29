Tahlula Screamingeagle, Greater Promise for American Indians dancer, performs in a jingle dress during the 6th Annual American Indian Dance Exhibition for Texas American Indian Heritage Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, September 29, 2022. A jingle dress is decorated with rolled can lids that are hung by ribbon placed closely together to make a rain-like sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

