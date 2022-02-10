Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard’s Court of Honor induction program memorializes ten at Camp Ripley [Image 77 of 84]

    Minnesota National Guard’s Court of Honor induction program memorializes ten at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. (Ret.) Diane M. Buszta removes the cover from her name inscribed on the granite walls during the Court of Honor Unveiling Ceremony at Camp Ripley, October 2, 2022. The Court of Honor monument is located outside the Minnesota Military Museum on base and features nearly 500 names of previous Minnesota service members, living and deceased, who have been honored with induction. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7448824
    VIRIN: 221002-Z-DY230-1347
    Resolution: 3156x2104
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    This work, Minnesota National Guard’s Court of Honor induction program memorializes ten at Camp Ripley [Image 84 of 84], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Service
    Minnesota
    Retirees
    National Guard
    Court of Honor

