Minnesota National Guard’s Court of Honor induction program memorializes ten at Camp Ripley

Sgt. (Ret.) Diane M. Buszta removes the cover from her name inscribed on the granite walls during the Court of Honor Unveiling Ceremony at Camp Ripley, October 2, 2022. The Court of Honor monument is located outside the Minnesota Military Museum on base and features nearly 500 names of previous Minnesota service members, living and deceased, who have been honored with induction. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

