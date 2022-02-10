Sgt. (Ret.) Diane M. Buszta removes the cover from her name inscribed on the granite walls during the Court of Honor Unveiling Ceremony at Camp Ripley, October 2, 2022. The Court of Honor monument is located outside the Minnesota Military Museum on base and features nearly 500 names of previous Minnesota service members, living and deceased, who have been honored with induction. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7448824
|VIRIN:
|221002-Z-DY230-1347
|Resolution:
|3156x2104
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard’s Court of Honor induction program memorializes ten at Camp Ripley [Image 84 of 84], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
