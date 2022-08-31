Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC RAMP meeting a critical tool for workload planning

    JMC RAMP meeting a critical tool for workload planning

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    An explosives handler at Crane Army Ammunition Activity removes the expulsion cup on a 155mm. (Photo courtesy of Crane Army Ammunition Activity)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:17
    Photo ID: 7448526
    VIRIN: 221004-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 1430x1181
    Size: 249.37 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JMC RAMP meeting a critical tool for workload planning, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC RAMP meeting a critical tool for workload planning

    TAGS

    DoD
    AMC
    Army

