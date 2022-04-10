CNREURAFCENT Hosts ESC

NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), center, hosts the region installation commanding officers and staff during the Executive Steering Committee (ESC) symposium, in Naples, Italy, Oct. 4, 2022. ESC allows region leaders to assess the operational support capabilities and enhance an understanding of future priorities. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

