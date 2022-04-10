NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), center, hosts the region installation commanding officers during the Executive Steering Committee (ESC) symposium, in Naples, Italy, Oct. 4, 2022. ESC allows region leaders to assess the operational support capabilities and enhance an understanding of future priorities. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 07:59 Photo ID: 7448385 VIRIN: 221004-N-QE928-1004 Resolution: 7390x4927 Size: 953.26 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMNAVREG EURAFCENT Hosts Executive Steering Committee [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.