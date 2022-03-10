USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christian Lyman, right, from Verona, Kentucky and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Parker McClean, from Spokane, Washington, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), signal an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to take off from the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 3, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

Date Taken: 10.03.2022