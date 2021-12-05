USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) members pose for a picture after returning to Naval Support Activity Bahrain on May 12, 2021.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Logan Kaczmarek)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 03:03
|Photo ID:
|7448155
|VIRIN:
|210512-G-SQ148-936
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) returns to NSA Bahrain, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT