    USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) returns to NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    05.12.2021

    USCGC Maui (WPB 1304)

    USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) members pose for a picture after returning to Naval Support Activity Bahrain on May 12, 2021.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Logan Kaczmarek)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) returns to NSA Bahrain, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

