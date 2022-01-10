CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2022) Members of Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES) Yokosuka prepare for a rescue demonstration during a Fire Prevention Week open house onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). CNRJ F&ES hosted a parade and open house as part of Fire Prevention week to spread awareness of fire safety. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

