    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House [Image 3 of 8]

    CFAY Hosts Fire Prevention Parade and Open House

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch, assigned to Armed Forces Network (AFN) Yokosuka, takes a video of community members attending a Fire Prevention Week parade onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES) Yokosuka hosted a parade and open house as part of Fire Prevention week to spread awareness of fire safety. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

