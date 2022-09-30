Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st
    Marine Aircraft Wing conducts landing drills with a CH-53E Super Stallion at Kamifurano
    Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral
    exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by
    exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across
    multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7447778
    VIRIN: 220930-M-GV442-1247
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 12.25 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG-36
    III MEF
    1st marine aircraft wing
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM
    resolutedragon

