A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st

Marine Aircraft Wing conducts landing drills with a CH-53E Super Stallion at Kamifurano

Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral

exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by

exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across

multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7447778 VIRIN: 220930-M-GV442-1247 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 12.25 MB Location: HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.