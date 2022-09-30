Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine
    Aircraft Wing conduct landing drills with a CH-53E Super Stallion at Kamifurano Maneuver Area,
    Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed
    to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated
    command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S.
    Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7447775
    VIRIN: 220930-M-GV442-1109
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MAG-36
    III MEF
    1st marine aircraft wing
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM
    resolutedragon

