Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine
Aircraft Wing conduct landing drills with a CH-53E Super Stallion at Kamifurano Maneuver Area,
Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed
to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated
command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S.
Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7447775
|VIRIN:
|220930-M-GV442-1109
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
