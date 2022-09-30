U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine

Aircraft Wing conduct landing drills with a CH-53E Super Stallion at Kamifurano Maneuver Area,

Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 30, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed

to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated

command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7447774 VIRIN: 093021-M-GV442-1091 Resolution: 4815x3210 Size: 7.66 MB Location: HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | HMH-361 and MWSS-172 FARP Operations [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.