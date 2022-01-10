U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, takes off while Tech. Sgt. Don Hudson, F-22 Demo Team public affairs specialist, captures the take off during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Oct. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:57 Photo ID: 7447741 VIRIN: 221001-F-UO290-1813 Resolution: 7841x5227 Size: 7.91 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.