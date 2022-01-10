A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet assigned to the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing performs during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Oct. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7447737
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-UO290-1571
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT