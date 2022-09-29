Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIO visits Andersen AFB, NWF [Image 6 of 7]

    CIO visits Andersen AFB, NWF

    GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Lauren Knausenberger, U.S. Air Force chief information officer, is briefed by a 644th Combat Communications Squadron Airman on mobile communications equipment at Northwest Field, Guam, Sept. 29, 2022. The purpose of Mrs. Knausenberger’s visit was to tour the installations’ cyber infrastructure and speak with personnel from the 36th Communications Squadron and the 644th Combat Communications Squadron about their mission, equipment, innovation and capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    CIO
    36WG

