Lauren Knausenberger, U.S. Air Force chief information officer, is briefed by a 36th Communications Squadron Airman on the process of laying fiber-optic cable at Northwest Field, Guam, Sept. 29, 2022. The purpose of Mrs. Knausenberger’s visit was to tour the installations’ cyber infrastructure and speak with personnel from the 36th Communications Squadron and the 644th Combat Communications Squadron about their mission, equipment, innovation and capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:56 Photo ID: 7447727 VIRIN: 220929-F-XW824-1240 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.52 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIO visits Andersen AFB, NWF [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.