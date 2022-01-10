Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Tours USS Arizona with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence [Image 4 of 4]

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Pielop 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Oct. 1, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles tour the USS Arizona Memorial. Marles visited Hawaii to discuss the regional security situation and advancing defense cooperation between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Pielop)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:35
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Tours USS Arizona with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jessica Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT

