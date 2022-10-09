Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September sunset at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16]

    September sunset at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The sun sets over South Post on Sept. 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    sunset
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

