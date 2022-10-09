The sun sets over South Post on Sept. 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:26 Photo ID: 7446963 VIRIN: 220910-A-OK556-945 Resolution: 3743x2511 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, September sunset at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.