Civilian search and rescue on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter operated by New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment heading to a mission on Sanibel Island, Florida on October 2, 2022. At the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York National Guard deployed 2 CH-47F aircraft and 11 Soldiers to assist the Florida National Guard in responding to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samuel Sacco)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7446942
|VIRIN:
|221002-Z-A3538-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
