Civilian search and rescue on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter operated by New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment heading to a mission on Sanibel Island, Florida on October 2, 2022. At the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York National Guard deployed 2 CH-47F aircraft and 11 Soldiers to assist the Florida National Guard in responding to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samuel Sacco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 12:39 Photo ID: 7446942 VIRIN: 221002-Z-A3538-1008 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 2.65 MB Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.