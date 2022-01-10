Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida [Image 6 of 11]

    New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A civilian search and rescue vehicle loads on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter operated by New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment prior to a mission on Sanibel Island, Florida on October 2, 2022. At the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York National Guard deployed 2 CH-47F aircraft and 11 Soldiers to assist the Florida National Guard in responding to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samuel Sacco)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7446939
    VIRIN: 221002-Z-A3538-1009
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, US
    This work, New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

