    Hispanic Heritage Month

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2018

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Andrew Meza, Fuels, Logistics Readiness Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, reenlists into the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Sept. 21, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. "My great grandfather and grandfather served in the Army and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," said Meza. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2018
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:33
    Photo ID: 7446566
    VIRIN: 221003-Z-UN332-1001
    Resolution: 3917x3283
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

