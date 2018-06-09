Senior Airman Andrew Meza, Fuels, Logistics Readiness Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, reenlists into the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Sept. 21, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. "My great grandfather and grandfather served in the Army and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," said Meza. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2018 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:33 Photo ID: 7446566 VIRIN: 221003-Z-UN332-1001 Resolution: 3917x3283 Size: 10.36 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.