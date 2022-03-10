USS Tripoli Flight Ops

221003-N-TT639-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) – U.S. Marines prepare an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) for stowage on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

