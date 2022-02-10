U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, pose for a group photo, Oct. 3, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th EMDS’s mission is to provide healthcare services to service members deployed to PSAB while sustaining, developing and strengthening medical capabilities in AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022