    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 5 of 10]

    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, pose for a group photo, Oct. 3, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th EMDS’s mission is to provide healthcare services to service members deployed to PSAB while sustaining, developing and strengthening medical capabilities in AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7446355
    VIRIN: 221002-F-WH833-1009
    Resolution: 3469x4336
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron

