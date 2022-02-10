Hurricane Ian - Fort Myers Beach, Florida

View of Fort Myers Beach, Florida after Hurricane Ian deviated the island and other communities in Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
