    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian - Fort Myers Beach, Florida [Image 7 of 12]

    Hurricane Ian - Fort Myers Beach, Florida

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The American flag stands in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Forty Myers Beach, Florida, Oct. 2, 2022. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7445722
    VIRIN: 221002-Z-VO874-1111
    Resolution: 8058x5372
    Size: 24.18 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian - Fort Myers Beach, Florida [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Flag
    Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian

