The American flag stands in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Forty Myers Beach, Florida, Oct. 2, 2022. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7445720
|VIRIN:
|221002-Z-VO874-1116
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|27.32 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ian - Fort Myers Beach, Florida [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT