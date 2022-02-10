Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response [Image 3 of 12]

    Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Florida Army National Guard Solders assist citizens and their dog off Fort Myers Beach, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 2, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7445717
    VIRIN: 221002-Z-VO874-1091
    Resolution: 8058x5372
    Size: 22.61 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian

