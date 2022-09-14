Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preliminary FARE kit test on KC-135 [Image 5 of 5]

    Preliminary FARE kit test on KC-135

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC)-KC-135 Test Detachment, working with the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Salt Lake City, Utah, test the Micro Forward Area Refueling Equipment (FARE) Kit on the KC-135R Stratotanker on Sep. 14, 2022 on Roland R. Wright Air Base, Utah. The Micro FARE kit will also assist the KC-135R with the Agile Combat Employment operating concept. Without the reliance on main operating bases refueling capabilities, this system will provide the ability to refuel anywhere in the world at any time.(U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nicholas Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7445694
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-1001
    Resolution: 3337x4318
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preliminary FARE kit test on KC-135 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AATC
    151ARW
    KC-135 Test Detachment
    FARE Kit

