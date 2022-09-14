A group of Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard 151st Air Refueling Wing test the Micro Forward Area Refueling Equipment (FARE) Kit on the KC-135R Stratotanker on Sep. 14, 2022 on Roland R. Wright Air Base, Utah. The Micro FARE kit will assist the KC-135R with the Agile Combat Employment operating concept. Without the reliance on main operating bases refueling capabilities, this system will provide the ability to refuel anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Nicholas Perez)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 Preliminary FARE kit test on KC-135, by TSgt Nicholas Perez