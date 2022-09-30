Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Departs Manila

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221001-N-TT639-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) – Seaman Torian Redden, from Memphis, Tennessee, heaves in a line aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 1, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7445619
    VIRIN: 221001-N-TT639-1007
    Resolution: 2537x3552
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Departs Manila, by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

