    USS Nitze pulls into the Port of Djibouti [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Nitze pulls into the Port of Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    220929-N-EH998-1103 DJIBOUTI (Sept. 29, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Joyce Reliford tests a fuel sample aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while in the Port of Djibouti to refuel, Sept. 29. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    CENTCOM
    DDG 94
    5th Fleet
    Nitze

