USS Nitze pulls into the Port of Djibouti

220929-N-EH998-1086 DJIBOUTI (Sept. 29, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Joshua Telepo tests a fuel sample aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while in the Port of Djibouti to refuel, Sept. 29. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

