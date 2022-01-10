Cmdr. Edward Barry, Commanding Officer, USS Mississippi (SSN 782) guides Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles; Gen. Angus J. Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defence Force; Rear Adm. Jeffery Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on a tour of the Virginia-class submarine at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7445470 VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0384 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.92 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.