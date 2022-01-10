SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia

Cmdr. Edward Barry, Commanding Officer, USS Mississippi (SSN 782) guides Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles; Gen. Angus J. Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defence Force; Rear Adm. Jeffery Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on a tour of the Virginia-class submarine at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7445470
|VIRIN:
|221001-D-TT977-0384
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
