Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7445467 VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0307 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.94 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.