Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the Virginia-class submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) with Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7445464
|VIRIN:
|221001-D-TT977-0269
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
