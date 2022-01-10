Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 1 of 9]

    SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III addresses the media during a joint press conference with Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles at U.S. Indo-Pacific headquarters, Camp Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7445462
    VIRIN: 221001-D-TT977-0205
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Tri Lateral Meetings in Hawaii with Japan and Australia [Image 9 of 9], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Austin
    Australia
    Hawaii
    SECDEF
    USS MIssissippi
    INDOPACOM

