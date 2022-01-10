Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team aircraft flies at the Pacific Airshow [Image 3 of 3]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team aircraft flies at the Pacific Airshow

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jump aircraft, the C-147A, flies by the crowd at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 1 October, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    TAGS

    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Huntington Beach
    U.S. Army
    Pacific Airshow

