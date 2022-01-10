Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs at Pacific Airshow [Image 2 of 3]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs at Pacific Airshow

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an advanced parachute maneuver for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 1 October, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs at Pacific Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

