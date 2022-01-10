Staff Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a high speed landing for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 1 October, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 20:00 Photo ID: 7445349 VIRIN: 221001-A-id671-502 Resolution: 8482x5655 Size: 16.27 MB Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team performs at Pacific Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.