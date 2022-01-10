CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

CBP’s Disaster Assistance Response Team officers works at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, September 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 19:34
