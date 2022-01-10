Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    CBP’s Disaster Assistance Response Team officers works at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, September 30, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Fort Myers
    CBP
    OFO
    Hurricane Ian
    cbpian

