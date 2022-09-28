Philippine and U.S. Coast Guard delegations visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), 2

USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) Commanding Officer Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left) speaks with Adm. Artemio Abu, Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, aboard Joseph Gerczak on September 28, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Vincent Bucaneg)
|09.28.2022
|10.01.2022 19:32
|7445340
|222809-G-G2014-1023
|3698x2080
|0 B
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|2
|0
