Adm. Artemio Abu (right), Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, shakes hands with U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley (left) in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 28, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7445295
|VIRIN:
|222809-G-G2014-1016
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Philippine and U.S. Coast Guard delegations visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT