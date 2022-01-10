Daily Operations

221001-N-LR347-002 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) outpaces a wall of clouds and rain, Oct. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
10.01.2022
10.01.2022
|7445233
|221001-N-LR347-002
|5040x3360
|5.78 MB
USEUCOM, AT SEA
|5
|0
