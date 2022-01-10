Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Daily Operations

    USEUCOM, AT SEA

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221001-N-LR347-002 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) outpaces a wall of clouds and rain, Oct. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7445233
    VIRIN: 221001-N-LR347-002
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: USEUCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations
    Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT