Daily Operations

221001-N-LR347-003 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing 7 flies in front of a wall of clouds and rain near the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Oct. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

