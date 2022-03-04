Master Sgt. Pamela Harris-Braxton’s first military encounter sparked a 40-year Army Reserve career. She remembers it like it was yesterday.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7445197
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-XD882-428
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Troops must evolve with changes, says 40-year Army Reserve Soldier, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Troops must evolve with changes, says 40-year Army Reserve Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT