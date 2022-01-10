Spartan Fitness Air Force vs. Army Competition

A U.S. service member deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, deadlifts during a three-day six-event U.S. Air Force versus U.S. Army spartan fitness competition, Oct. 1, 2022. During the Blue vs. Green competition, each side worked their cardio, core and muscle strength to win bragging rights and increase physical readiness. The Army’s strong but the Air Force leads the way, winning five of the six events and tying one. The Airmen of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing won the overall competition in a landslide victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

